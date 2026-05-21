VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears before leading Al-Nassr drum celebration after winning his first Saudi Pro League title

Al-Nassr are champions of Saudi Arabia for the 11th time after an emphatic 4-1 victory over Damac secured the league crown. Jorge Jesus' side entered the final day knowing they needed a clinical performance to ward off the pressure from unbeaten rivals Al-Hilal, and they delivered in style to secure their first league trophy since 2019.

The atmosphere in Riyadh was electric as goals from Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman put the hosts into a commanding lead early on. Although Morlaye Sylla threatened to dampen the mood by converting a penalty for the visitors, the night ultimately belonged to Ronaldo, who scored twice to secure the three points for Al-Nassr.