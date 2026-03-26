Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Fabio Gallo Vicenza 2025-2026Getty Images
Claudio D'Amato

Translated by

Vicenza v Union Brescia: line-ups, where to watch it on TV and via streaming

Serie C
LR Vicenza vs Union Brescia
LR Vicenza
Union Brescia

First against second: Matchday 34 of Serie C Group A sees already-promoted Vicenza take on Union Brescia. Everything you need to know about the line-ups, TV coverage and live streaming.

Vicenza have already secured promotion to Serie B, but their clash with Union Brescia remains a thrilling encounter not to be missed.

The top two sides in Serie C Group A face off on matchday 34, with the Biancorossi riding high on a well-deserved achievement secured well ahead of schedule thanks to a dominant season, and the Rondinelle looking to defend their position – crucial for the play-offs – from the chasing pack, led by Lecco and Trento.

Here’s what you need to know about Vicenza v Brescia: the line-ups, the TV channel to watch it on and the match’s streaming coverage.

This page contains affiliate links. When you take out a subscription via these links, we will receive a commission

Discover the best dealsSubscribe to NOW

  • VICENZA v UNION BRESCIA: TV CHANNEL AND LIVE STREAM

    • Match: Vicenza v Union Brescia

    • Date: Sunday 29 March 2026

    • Kick-off: 14:30

    • TV channel: Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport (251) and free-to-air on Teletutto (DTT channel 12 in Lombardy)

    • Streaming: NOW, Sky Go, Teletutto website

    • Advertisement

  • PROBABLE LINE-UPS

    VICENZA (3-5-2): Gagno; Cuomo, Leverbe, Sandon; Caferri, Zonta, Carraro, Pellizzari, Costa; Stuckler, Capello. Manager: Gallo.

    UNION BRESCIA (3-5-2): Gori; Armati, Sorensen, Rizzo; Marras, Mallamo, Lamesta, De Maria, Boci; Cazzadori, Balestrero. Manager: Corini.

  • WHERE TO WATCH VICENZA VS UNION BRESCIA ON TV

    Vicenza v Union Brescia will be broadcast on Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport (251) and free-to-air on Teletutto (channel 12 on digital terrestrial television in Lombardy).

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • VICENZA v UNION BRESCIA LIVE STREAM

    The Vicenza v Union Brescia match will be available to stream on both NOW and Sky Go, as well as on Teletutto.it.

Serie C
LR Vicenza crest
LR Vicenza
LRV
Union Brescia crest
Union Brescia
BRE