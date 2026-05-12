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Moataz Elgammal

Did VAR get huge Arsenal decision right with disallowed goal? PGMOL chief Howard Webb assesses potentially Premier League title-defining moment at West Ham

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The Premier League title race took a dramatic twist on Sunday when West Ham United had a last-gasp equaliser against Arsenal ruled out following a lengthy VAR review. With the Gunners chasing the trophy and the Hammers fighting relegation, PGMOL chief Howard Webb has explained the critical decision-making process that allowed Arsenal to secure a highly controversial but vital victory.

  • Webb backs foul call on Raya

    Webb has cleared up the controversy surrounding West Ham’s disallowed equaliser in their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, insisting the officials reached the correct conclusion. Callum Wilson thought he had rescued a point for the Hammers in the fifth minute of stoppage time, only for the VAR to intervene for a foul by Pablo on goalkeeper David Raya. Speaking on Match Officials Mic'd Up, Webb stated: "Is it a foul on the goalkeeper? Categorically yes. We've said all season, including in pre-season briefings with the players, that if a goalkeeper is impeded by an opponent grabbing or holding their arms and therefore they can't do their job, they'll be penalised."

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    Inside the VAR room audio

    The released audio provides a fascinating glimpse into the debate between referee Chris Kavanagh and VAR Darren England. Initially, the on-field decision was a goal, but the remote team quickly spotted an issue. In the transcript, England identifies the infringement, explaining: "His hand is holding his arm down. That's impactful, for me. The left arm there, is holding, is across the body. He's across the head and he's holding the left arm of Raya, there. Which impedes his ability to get to the ball properly."

  • Managers trade views amid contrasting table fortunes

    The decision left both managers with opposing views, reflecting their clubs' contrasting fortunes. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised the VAR for showing "a lot of courage", as his side sit top of the table with 79 points after 36 matches. Conversely, West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo criticised a "lack of consistency". The defeat leaves the Hammers languishing in 18th place with 36 points, firmly inside the relegation zone. Acknowledging the friction, Webb noted: "This season's been a little bit more unique than previous ones about the number of contacts in the penalty area, and it does create a challenge for the officials."

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    Penalty area grappling crackdown incoming

    Looking ahead, Webb revealed discussions will be held at the end of the season regarding policing excessive grappling. As set-piece coaches seek marginal gains, the PGMOL must establish clearer boundaries. With Arsenal leading Manchester City, who have 74 points and a game in hand, the title race remains thrillingly open.

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