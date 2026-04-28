‘We urge them to come forward’ - Vancouver Whitecaps push for local investment amid reports of Las Vegas relocation interest

The Whitecaps issued the following statement after The Athletic's report:

"We are aware of today's reporting. The club has faced well-documented structural challenges around stadium economics, venue access, and revenue limitations that have made it difficult to attract buyers committed to keeping the team in Vancouver. Over the past 16 months, we have had serious conversations with more than 100 parties, and to date, no viable offer has emerged that would keep the club here.

It remains the strong preference of this ownership group to find a solution in Vancouver. If there is a local ownership group with the vision and resources to chart a path forward, we urge them to come forward."

Vancouver’s struggles at BC Place, as they’ve acknowledged, are well-known. The venue is large and multi-purpose, with artificial turf not designed specifically for soccer, which can impact both atmosphere and certain player considerations. The club has explored alternatives, including a proposed waterfront stadium near Gastown, but those plans stalled due to political, financial, and community challenges, leaving no clear path to a soccer-specific home. Ownership even explored a sale amid those hurdles, but talks faded due to limited local interest - and a surprise run to the MLS Cup final shifting the short-term outlook.