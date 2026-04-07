USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang ruled out of World Cup after suffering Achilles injury with Derby County

Agyemang's impact comes at the worst possible time for him personally, as it will officially rule him out for the World Cup. It also comes as he was building momentum to be part of that World Cup roster.

The striker was called up in March and featured against both Belgium and Portugal during the international break. He scored the USMNT's second goal as a substitute in the 5-2 loss to Belgium before coming off the bench again and providing some bright moments in the 2-0 loss to Portugal.

Agyemang was in the mix to be named to Mauricio Pochettino's group of strikers, with Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright, Josh Sargent and Brian White among those to feature in the position over the last year or so.