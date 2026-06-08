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Update on Christian Eriksen’s condition following mid-game collapse by ex-Man Utd & Spurs star during Denmark’s friendly clash with Ukraine
Eriksen stable after medical emergency
Danish fans were left breathless in the 65th minute of Sunday's clash when Eriksen suddenly went to ground at Nature Energy Park. The former Manchester United and Tottenham playmaker appeared to experience discomfort in his chest before briefly losing consciousness, prompting the match to be immediately abandoned as medical staff rushed to his aid.
The Danish Football Union (DBU) was quick to provide a reassuring update following the harrowing incident. In an official statement, the DBU confirmed: “Christian Eriksen is conscious and doing well under the circumstances. The match has been called off.”
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Medical staff confirm pacemaker response
Speaking after the midfielder was transported to Odense University Hospital, Danish team doctor Morten Boesen, who was also on duty during Eriksen's collapse five years ago, clarified that the player's implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) played its part. “Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself. As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should,” Boesen explained to DBU official website..
The doctor further detailed the immediate aftermath of the collapse, stating: “He was briefly unconscious but regained consciousness very quickly and we were quickly in contact with him. He will now undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident. We are in ongoing contact with him and the doctors at the hospital. But Christian is doing well and he asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them that he was OK.”
Team-mates and manager left shaken
Denmark boss Brian Riemer admitted that the emotional toll on his squad made continuing the match impossible. While Eriksen was able to offer a sign of life to his peers as he departed, the psychological impact remained. “Christian Eriksen waved to his teammates as he left the pitch,” Riemer told reporters after the abandonment.
Riemer also noted that a physical collision may have disguised the onset of the medical issue. “A few minutes before he fell ill, he had had a tussle with Ruslan Malinovskyi and I thought that was why he looked so distressed, but I was wrong. From that moment on, neither I nor the players on the pitch could have carried on with the match,” the manager added.
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Global football community rallies
Tributes and well-wishes have poured in from across the continent for the Wolfsburg star. Manchester United, where Eriksen spent three productive years, released a statement saying: “Everybody at Manchester United is encouraged by Denmark’s update on Christian Eriksen following today’s abandoned friendly against Ukraine. The club is sending strength and love to Christian and the Eriksen family as we await further news.”
His former club Tottenham also sent a message of support: “Our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family. Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Christian. We’re all with you.” His current side, Wolfsburg, confirmed they remain in close contact with the Danish FA as the football world waits for the results of further hospital examinations.