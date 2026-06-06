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"Unfortunately, that's when the tears started flowing," Julian Nagelsmann explains how Karl's injury occurred

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L. Karl

Germany forward Lennart Karl (18) has suffered a serious muscle injury while striking a shot on goal. The setback will rule him out of the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Contrary to *Bild*'saccount, the injury did not happen on the very last shot of an extra session after training; it occurred "in the middle of a practice match," Nagelsmann confirmed. The incident took place "during a relatively simple shot." The 18-year-old right winger from FC Bayern "knew straight away that it was serious. He paused for a moment, then the tears flowed."

  • According to Nagelsmann, Karl will be "out for between four and six weeks, perhaps a little longer". That means he could also miss Bayern Munich's first training session on 20 July, the day after the World Cup final.

    The timing is especially unfortunate, as Bayern midfielder Serge Gnabry suffered a nearly identical injury during a training session in mid-April. The 30-year-old tore his adductor muscle, ending his season early and ruling him out of the World Cup.

    Gnabry, too, was not hurt in a tackle; he tore his adductor while taking a shot on goal, as Bayern manager Vincent Kompany explained at the time: "It was very unfortunate. It happened during a penalty shoot-out. It was really very, very unfortunate and took us all by surprise."

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  • The German squad for the 2026 World Cup

    PositionPlayerClubShirt number
    GoalkeeperOliver BaumannTSG Hoffenheim12
    GoalManuel NeuerFC Bayern Munich1
    GoalkeeperAlexander NübelVfB Stuttgart21
    DefenceWaldemar AntonBorussia Dortmund3
    DefenderNathaniel BrownEintracht Frankfurt18
    DefenderPascal GroßBrighton & Hove Albion13
    DefenceJoshua KimmichFC Bayern Munich6
    DefenceFelix NmechaBorussia Dortmund23
    DefenderAleksandar Pavlovic, FC Bayern Munich.FC Bayern Munich5
    DefenceDavid Raum, RB LeipzigRB Leipzig22
    DefenceAntonio RüdigerReal Madrid2
    DefenceNico SchlotterbeckBorussia Dortmund15
    DefenderDefensive midfielder Angelo StillerVfB Stuttgart16
    DefenceJonathan TahFC Bayern Munich4
    DefenderMalick ThiawNewcastle United24
    AttackNadiem Amiri, Mainz 05, offensive.Mainz 0520
    AttackMaximilian BeierBorussia Dortmund14
    AttackLeon GoretzkaFC Bayern Munich8
    AttackKai HavertzArsenal7
    AttackAssan OuedraogoRB Leipzig25
    AttackJamie LewelingVfB Stuttgart9
    AttackJamal MusialaFC Bayern Munich10
    AttackLeroy SanéGalatasaray Istanbul19
    ForwardDeniz UndavVfB Stuttgart26
    AttackFlorian WirtzLiverpool FC17
    AttackNick WoltemadeNewcastle United11

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