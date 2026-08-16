Unai Emery hijacks PSG move! Aston Villa agree £30m deal for Zion Suzuki as Emiliano Martinez exit nears

Aston Villa have made a major statement of intent by striking a five-year agreement for Parma shot-stopper Suzuki, according to The Athletic. The Villans have moved rapidly to secure the 23-year-old’s signature following a summer of intense speculation linking him with some of Europe's biggest clubs. According to reports, Villa have capitalised on a breakdown in negotiations between the player and French giants Paris Saint-Germain to land the highly-rated Japan international.

The financial package for the deal is substantial, reflecting Suzuki's rising status in world football. It is understood that Villa will pay an initial €30m (£25.6m) plus future add-ons that could see the total fee rise to the €35m (£30m) mark.



