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Unai Emery hijacks PSG move! Aston Villa agree £30m deal for Zion Suzuki as Emiliano Martinez exit nears
Villa strike Suzuki agreement
Aston Villa have made a major statement of intent by striking a five-year agreement for Parma shot-stopper Suzuki, according to The Athletic. The Villans have moved rapidly to secure the 23-year-old’s signature following a summer of intense speculation linking him with some of Europe's biggest clubs. According to reports, Villa have capitalised on a breakdown in negotiations between the player and French giants Paris Saint-Germain to land the highly-rated Japan international.
The financial package for the deal is substantial, reflecting Suzuki's rising status in world football. It is understood that Villa will pay an initial €30m (£25.6m) plus future add-ons that could see the total fee rise to the €35m (£30m) mark.
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PSG deal collapses at eleventh hour
The path for Villa to sign Suzuki only opened up after a dramatic collapse in talks with PSG. The European champions were believed to have secured the goalkeeper earlier this week, even arranging a private flight for his medical. However, the deal fell through at the eleventh hour due to Suzuki's agents reportedly increasing their demands over commission fees.
Suzuki's arrival comes after his stock skyrocketed following a standout World Cup campaign with Japan. His exceptional distribution made him a primary target for several elite sides, but Villa’s persistence has paid off. The US-born goalkeeper, who kept six clean sheets in 22 appearances for Parma last season, is now expected to become a cornerstone of the new-look project under Emery at Villa Park.
Martinez departure imminent?
The arrival of Suzuki almost certainly signals the end of Emiliano Martinez's storied tenure in Birmingham. The Argentine 2022 World Cup winner has been the subject of intense interest from Juventus, who have recently returned with a fresh bid. The Italian giants have lodged an offer worth £8.5 million, consisting of a flat £6m fee and an additional £2.5m add-ons, according to Sky Sports.
While Villa were previously adamant that their number one was not for sale, the landscape has clearly shifted. The club is now prepared to facilitate a move, though they are reportedly holding out for a fixed £8.5 million fee without extras.
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End of an era at Villa Park
If Martinez does depart, he will leave behind a remarkable legacy. Since joining in 2020, he has made 256 appearances, helping the club secure Europa League glory last season and establishing himself as a fan favourite.
Villa have already been active in the market, bringing in Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes, and the addition of Suzuki represents the latest piece of the puzzle. Despite a narrow defeat to PSG in the UEFA Super Cup, the mood remains optimistic as the club prepares for their Premier League opener against Brighton.
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