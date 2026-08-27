European football's governing body has initiated criminal legal proceedings in Switzerland against FIFA and its president, Infantino, following a controversial and now-abandoned proposal to sell commercial stakes in major tournaments to private backers. Documents obtained by BBC Sport reveal that UEFA is seeking immediate access to crucial Swiss evidence to press charges against the embattled FIFA chief and the organization itself.

The dispute stems from a secret strategy to transfer commercial rights for the men's and women's World Cups, alongside the Club World Cup, into a new entity known as FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE). According to UEFA's legal filings, Infantino engineered this structure to line his own pockets and benefit a select group of private financiers at the expense of global football's broader community.