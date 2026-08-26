UEFA set to end FIFA boycott threat after assurances over Infantino's scrapped plan

European football's governing body is expected to officially step back from the brink of a historic split with FIFA during a meeting of member federations in Monaco this Thursday. The gathering, held ahead of the Champions League draw, will likely see UEFA members vote to end the boycott threat that has loomed over international football for weeks, according to a person familiar with the proposal who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The resolution of this conflict is a significant relief for the global game, as it clears the way for several high-profile nations to compete in upcoming tournaments without the shadow of political withdrawal. Specifically, it ensures that six European teams can proceed with their final preparations for the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup, which is scheduled to begin on September 5 in Poland.