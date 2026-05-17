Two reasons why Man Utd face frustration in pursuit of £100m Fede Valverde transfer - with update delivered on Real Madrid midfielder's future after Aurelien Tchouameni bust-up

The atmosphere at Real Madrid has turned toxic following a physical confrontation between Valverde and Tchouameni that has reportedly left the dressing room divided. The incident was severe enough to require hospital treatment for the Uruguayan, and despite a public apology, he has increasingly looked like an outcast following the clash.

While the club’s hierarchy is said to be furious with the two-time Champions League winner, they have already moved to settle the matter internally with a fine of roughly $550,000. For Manchester United, this chaos represents a window of opportunity to land a world-class talent who has clocked up 371 appearances for Los Blancos, but the path to a summer transfer is far from clear.







