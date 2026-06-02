Two options, one clear priority: FC Bayern could rake in a fortune from its loan players

The German record champions could certainly use the millions from the Palhinha deal. According to *kicker*, FC Bayern must raise at least €40 million by selling its loaned-out players—Palhinha, Alexander Nübel, Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza—to boost its transfer budget to €100 million.

According to kicker, Bayern's transfer focus is on two areas: left-back and centre-back. Alphonso Davies, the usual first-choice on the left, is no longer considered a certainty; confidence in the Canadian's fitness has waned due to persistent injury problems following last year's cruciate ligament tear.

German World Cup full-back Nathaniel Brown has been mooted as an alternative, with The Athletic noting growing Bayern interest and Arsenal also in the mix. Sport1 claims FCB officials have already met the 22-year-old's representatives, though Eintracht Frankfurt value him at least €60m.

Beyond defence, Bayern are also seeking a versatile attacker who can thrive on the left wing or in central midfield. That search intensified after their reported target Anthony Gordon moved to Barcelona, setting the rumour mill in overdrive.

The tz has linked Junior Kroupi of AFC Bournemouth with Bayern, at a reported cost of up to €80 million. According to Fabrizio Romano, PSV Eindhoven's Ismael Saibari is now Bayern's main target for the attack. Romano adds that talks between Bayern and Saibari are already underway, having gained momentum following Gordon's rejection; the Moroccan is said to be "keen to join Bayern this summer".