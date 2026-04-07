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RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Karim Malim

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Two deadly conundrums leave Arbeloa in a bind against Bayern Munich

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Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
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A battle of nerves

The Santiago Bernabéu is gearing up to host one of the most thrilling clashes on the Old Continent, as Real Madrid take on their German rivals Bayern Munich this Tuesday evening in the first leg of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The Bavarian side reached this stage after overcoming Atalanta in the round of 16, whilst Real Madrid continued their European journey by eliminating Manchester City in a gruelling encounter that reaffirmed the Royal Club’s character on the big nights.

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  • RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    A dilemma... between experience and youthful enthusiasm

    The match represents a pivotal moment in Real Madrid’s journey towards the semi-finals, and perhaps the ultimate dream of reaching the final scheduled for 30 May in Budapest. To that end, manager Álvaro Arbeloa faces a delicate tactical crossroads, according to the Spanish newspaper *AS*.

    Despite his recent reliance on a fixed line-up, the latest defeat to Mallorca has raised questions: will he take a gamble on a shake-up, or stick with the experienced and leadership-rich players? Between the solidity of the veterans and the boldness of the youngsters, the contours of the toughest decision are taking shape.

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  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-MALLORCA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    The defensive dilemma… Militão or Hoesen?

    The first question mark concerns the centre-back position, with the coaching staff torn between fielding Éder Militão or Dean Hoesen alongside Antonio Rüdiger.

    Militão recently returned after an absence of nearly four months and scored against Mallorca, demonstrating his physical readiness and his return to scoring form. In contrast, Hoesen stood out impressively during the clash with Manchester City, particularly in building play from the back, which could provide the team with additional options to break down Bayern’s defence.

    However, the choice here is not an easy one; Militão offers pace, experience and tenacity, whilst Hoesen adds a tactical dimension in terms of passing and carrying the ball forward. On the flanks, it seems almost certain that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fran García will be relied upon.

  • Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    The midfield conundrum… Bellingham or a gamble on cohesion?

    In midfield, the dilemma becomes even more complex. The available spot presents the manager with two options: to bring in Gud Bellingham, who is returning from injury, or to continue relying on Tiago Petarš, who has integrated remarkably well into the team’s system.

    Pitarch has proven himself to be the ideal link-up player, providing balance alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni and opening up space for Federico Valverde and Arda Güler to move into attacking areas.

    As for Bellingham, despite his great technical ability, he is still regaining his match fitness after limited appearances recently, having played just 47 minutes in the last two matches, making starting him a calculated risk.

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  • RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Significant absences… and warnings that could jeopardise the return leg

    Real Madrid go into the match with several key absentees, led by Thibaut Courtois, alongside Ferland Mendy (who, despite having recovered, may not feature just yet), as well as Dani Ceballos and Rodrygo.

    The team also faces the risk of losing several of its star players in the second leg, as six players are on the verge of suspension should they receive a yellow card: Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Tchouaméni, Bellingham, Huisen and Carreras.

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP

    Real Madrid's expected line-up

    Real Madrid are expected to start the match with the following line-up: "Lunin; Trent, Rüdiger, Militão or Hojlund, Fran García; Valverde, Thiago or Bellingham, Tchouaméni, Güler; Vinícius and Mbappé".

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