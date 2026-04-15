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Manuel Neuergetty
Jonas Rütten

Translated by

Two blunders and a record-breaking performance: Manuel Neuer experiences a rollercoaster of emotions against Real Madrid

Champions League
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
M. Neuer
L. Messi
I. Casillas

It is not yet clear how much longer Manuel Neuer will continue to play. Should he stay at FC Bayern for another year, he stands to set a historic record.

Manuel Neuer made his 137th Champions League start for Bayern Munich in the quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid, moving him past Lionel Messi (136). Iker Casillas still leads the list with 149 Champions League starts for Madrid. 

Yet the record-breaker began poorly: after just 35 seconds, under no real pressure, he gifted the ball to Arda Güler. The Turkish international needed no second invitation, arcing a shot over the FCB captain and into the Munich net from 30 metres. Neuer was also partially at fault for the 2-1 deficit when Güler’s free-kick slipped through his grasp. 

He had already looked shaky in the first leg when trying to hastily restart play. Nevertheless, his string of crucial saves proved decisive, securing a 2-1 win and earning him the UEFA Man of the Match award.

  • Should Neuer extend his contract with the German record champions by another year and start in goal in any potential semi-finals and finals this season, Casillas’ all-time record could be seriously under threat.

    Bayern are already guaranteed eight group-stage appearances next term, with potential knockout ties to follow. The 40-year-old could therefore still have a realistic shot at overtaking Casillas’s mark.

    Nevertheless, he is unlikely to base his still-undecided future on this record alone, as he made clear at Tuesday’s press conference ahead of the Real Madrid clash when asked whether a potential title would sway his choice.

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  • Urbig NeuerGetty Images

    Neuer is likely to extend his contract with FC Bayern, while Urbig is set to earn more first-team appearances.

    Neuer has announced that he and the club will make a decision soon. “I don’t think it will be too long,” he said. “Before I pluck up the courage to decide. Then, of course, there will be talks with the club.”

    Bayern’s bosses have already signalled their willingness to extend the 40-year-old’s contract by a further year, should he wish to stay. Neuer has repeatedly stressed that he will heed his body’s signals before deciding.

    Sport Bild recently reported that a one-year extension for Neuer is now “likely”. In that case, however, Bayern’s bosses intend to use the 2014 World Cup winner much more sparingly next season. Neuer’s deputy, Jonas Urbig, will be given more playing time instead, preparing him better for the post-Neuer era. The plan is for the 22-year-old to start roughly 20 matches.

    Urbig has already started 14 times this season, partly due to Neuer’s month-long absence at the beginning of the year caused by two muscle injuries that ruled him out of six matches.

  • Champions League: Manuel Neuer is chasing Casillas' record

    PositionPlayerChampions League startsClub
    1Iker Casillas149Real Madrid
    2Manuel Neuer137FC Bayern
    3Lionel Messi136FC Barcelona
    4Sergio Ramos129Real Madrid
    5Xavi126FC Barcelona
    6Raúl123Real Madrid
    7Sergio Busquets121FC Barcelona
    8Gerard Piqué120FC Barcelona
    9Thomas Müller119FC Bayern
    10Ryan Giggs118Manchester United

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