Transfer plans... Deco decides to sell two Barcelona players

Barcelona’s sporting directorate, led by Deco, has begun planning for the upcoming summer transfer window, with a view to bolstering the Catalan side’s squad through a number of signings to remain competitive both domestically and in Europe.

Under German manager Hans-Dieter Flick, Barcelona won the domestic treble last season; this season, they top the La Liga table and are close to securing the title, whilst also having reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Before finalising the summer transfer deals, Barcelona must sell some of its players to raise the funds needed to secure new signings.

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