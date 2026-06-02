AFP
Morgan Rogers 'open to joining Arsenal' but Julian Alvarez is still Gunners' 'dream forward signing'
Arsenal step up plans for attacking reinforcements
Arsenal have quickly turned their focus towards the transfer market following their Premier League title triumph. Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his attacking options as the club aims to build on its domestic success rather than treat it as a one-off achievement.
According to BBC, Aston Villa forward Rogers has emerged as a serious target. The 23-year-old's versatility is viewed as a key asset, particularly because he can operate from the left wing and across multiple attacking positions. The attacker is also reportedly open to a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.
Despite their interest in Rogers, Arsenal continue to view Atletico Madrid star Alvarez as their preferred marquee signing. However, Barcelona are also interested in the Argentine, whose valuation is reported to exceed £120 million.
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Sales could be key to unlocking Arsenal's plans
Arsenal's recruitment strategy is being shaped by financial considerations. After spending around £250 million last season and rewarding success with significant bonus payments, the club must carefully manage its budget during the current transfer window.
Several players could leave to create room for new arrivals. Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are among those whose futures are uncertain, while academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri is also reportedly being considered for sale due to the financial benefits of a homegrown transfer.
Major changes in other positions
The potential overhaul extends beyond the attack. Ben White, Christian Norgaard, Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson are all among the players who could depart, while Jakub Kiwior has already completed a move to Porto. Arsenal are also planning for the long term. Bournemouth youngster Eli Junior Kroupi remains highly regarded by the club, while Leicester City's highly rated teenage forward Jeremy Monga has also emerged as a target.
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Arsenal face key decisions in the transfer market
The coming weeks are likely to determine the scale of Arsenal's summer rebuild. Any move for Rogers, Alvarez or other priority targets may depend on the club's ability to generate funds through player sales. At the same time, Arsenal will continue balancing immediate ambitions with long-term planning as they pursue both established stars and emerging young talent ahead of the new season.