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'A tragicomedy!' - Jose Mourinho rages at punishment 'based on a lie' as Benfica boss denies kicking ball at opponent's bench
Why Mourinho was shown a red card against Porto
Mourinho, who famously billed himself as ‘The Special One’ when opening his first stint as Chelsea boss in 2004, was dismissed during the closing stages of a thrilling 2-2 draw that saw Benfica hit back from two goals down to claim a point in the 88th minute.
The outspoken 63-year-old also clashed with Porto assistant coach Lucho Gonzalez during that contest, leading to an angry confrontation, with Mourinho telling reporters afterwards that he had been called a “traitor” by his Argentine rival “20 or 30 times”.
Mourinho was handed a one-game ban for his red card and an 11-day suspension - including an additional match - for the incident with Gonzalez, which he stood accused of starting. The Champions League-winning former Porto boss said at the time: “Regarding the sending off, two things. The referee says he sent me off because I kicked a ball towards the FC Porto bench, which is completely false.
“I don't know if it was three, four or five times, but I've done it many times at the Luz stadium – after we scored, the ball went into the stands. A way to celebrate and give the ball to the lucky fan. I know I'm not very good technically, but it was meant for the stands.”
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'Special One' explains why dismissal was unfair
Mourinho reiterated that stance after taking the decision to return to the dugout for Benfica’s 3-0 victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes. Asked if he feels persecuted by Portuguese match officials and sporting authorities, Mourinho said: “No, because it's my first punishment since I've been at Benfica. But it was all too obvious that what they're accusing me of isn't true.
“The punishment surprises me because it's based on a lie. Justice, whether sporting or social, should always be based on the truth, and the images clearly show that I didn't kick the ball into my opponent's bench. I kicked it into the crowd, as I've done here several times. But this time, they wanted to interpret it that way. But I don't feel persecuted.”
Mourinho back on the bench after missing only one game
Mourinho was absent from the touchline as Benfica prevailed 2-1 in a dramatic clash with Arouca - a game that delivered a 96th-minute winner and two red cards beyond that point - but chose not to miss another match as more than 11 days had passed since his fiery clash with Porto.
Quizzed on whether he had considered skipping another fixture, as per the terms of his suspension, Mourinho added: “Not because Benfica and I, despite sometimes disagreeing, want to believe in justice. But why should I be investigated?
“I probably hold almost the world record for expulsions as a coach, but I know when they're right and when they're wrong. And this expulsion is a comedy, the punishment is a tragicomedy, and not being on the bench in Arouca was unfair, and not being there today would be a double injustice. Therefore, we went to the bench today without any problem, and if another suspension eventually comes later, it will prove that the truth isn't always put on the table.”
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Can Benfica remain unbeaten and complete 'Invincibles' campaign?
Benfica remain unbeaten in Primeira Liga competition this season, successfully navigating 27 rounds of fixtures without suffering a defeat. They have seven games left in which to try and complete an ‘Invincibles’ campaign.
Achieving that may not be enough to land them the domestic title in Portugal, as Porto hold a four-point lead at the summit while also boasting a game in hand. Mourinho will be doing all he can, ruffling a few feathers along the way, in a bid to ensure that another prestigious crown is added to his highly-decorated CV.
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