Andy Robertson joins Tottenham! Spurs confirm agreement as Roberto De Zerbi hails 'outstanding' former Liverpool star

The former Hull City defender arrives with immense pedigree, having built an elite reputation for playing with personality and heart.

Welcoming his first major summer addition, Tottenham manager De Zerbi said: "Andy is someone I've admired for a number of years and he will bring outstanding technical qualities, experience, leadership and mentality to our team. He is a proven winner at the highest level over a long period and is someone who can be a big player for us, both on and off the pitch."