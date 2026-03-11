Tottenham Supporters' Trust call for 'emergency action' as pressure on Igor Tudor builds amid worst run in club's 143-year history

The fallout from the Madrid massacre was instantaneous, with the THST releasing a scathing statement calling for "emergency action". Branding the performance a "total disgrace," the fans' group targeted the systemic issues within the club, from the board’s recruitment strategy to the lack of clear direction. The statement read: "The performance was a total disgrace and symptomatic of the abysmal state of things at Spurs right now. From the January transfer window to the management appointments, the lack of leadership and the total absence of anyone with a Spurs pedigree informing these decisions. Where is the Daring to Do? Where are the Echoes of Glory?"

They also issued a stark warning to non-executive chairman Peter Charrington and the board, noting the rising temperature among the fanbase. "Emergency action is needed as right now we are sleepwalking off the edge of a cliff," the statement continued. "Being a Spurs fan has never been so difficult but supporters will not sit by and watch the club continue to decline. At the very least those in Madrid should have their match tickets refunded. But all we really care about is that the club make us proud. We are here to support the team and be the 12th man. But we all deserve so much more."