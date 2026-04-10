Getty Images Sport
Tottenham plunged into Premier League relegation zone as West Ham thrash Wolves
Hammers heap misery on London rivals
West Ham moved out of the bottom three in emphatic style, securing a 4-0 demolition of Wolves at the London Stadium. Braces from Konstantinos Mavropanos and Taty Castellanos ensured a vital three points for the Hammers, taking them up to 17th place and two points clear of the drop zone.
While the mood in east London was one of relief, the result had dire consequences for Tottenham in the north of the capital. Spurs have now been pushed down into 18th position, marking the first time in 17 years that the club has found itself in the Premier League relegation places. The last time they sat this low was in January 2009 under Harry Redknapp, following a defeat to Wigan Athletic.
- AFP
De Zerbi faces baptism of fire
The timing could not be more critical for incoming manager Roberto De Zerbi, who is set to take charge of his first game against Sunderland on Sunday.
He becomes the third man to occupy the Spurs dugout this season, following the unsuccessful spells of Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor. De Zerbi’s sole mandate is to arrest a slide that has seen the club fail to win any of their last 13 league matches.
The statistical breakdown of Tottenham's season makes for grim reading for the Lilywhite faithful. Of those 13 winless games, eight have ended in defeat, and the club has not tasted victory at home since early December.
Survival mission for Nuno’s West Ham
For West Ham, the victory over Wolves represents a significant step toward securing a 15th consecutive season in the Premier League. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who replaced Graham Potter earlier in the campaign, has managed to steer the ship through choppy waters in 2026, picking up crucial points against the likes of Manchester City and Spurs themselves.
The Hammers now face a testing run-in that includes three London derbies and a daunting clash against league leaders Arsenal. However, with their fate now back in their own hands, the momentum shifted significantly on Friday night. The four-goal cushion not only provided three points but also a timely boost to their goal difference as the season nears its conclusion.
- Getty Images Sport
Nightmare run-in for Spurs
While West Ham look upward, Tottenham must navigate a fixture list that offers little room for error. After the trip to Sunderland, De Zerbi’s men faces Brighton and Wolves before a daunting final month. Their May schedule includes high-stakes encounters against Aston Villa, Chelsea, and a potentially season-defining final day clash against Everton.
The prospect of Championship football is becoming an uncomfortable reality for a club of Tottenham's stature. With only seven games remaining in the 2025-26 campaign, the pressure on the new management and the playing staff has reached a boiling point.