Amid Tottenham’s disastrous season, with theclub facing the threat of relegation, there is one notable absentee: a player who has not been seen in action – Dejan Kulusevski. The former Juventus man has not taken to the pitch at all in the 2025/2026 season due to a serious knee injury and the subsequent operation. At 25, the Swede is going through the worst spell of his career; he hasn’t played for 10 months and cannot help the Spurs avoid relegation to the Championship. But he is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
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Tottenham in freefall and Kulusevski has gone missing: why the former Juventus player isn’t playing anymore and where he might go
Kulusevski recently posted a cryptic message on social media, hinting at his desire to return soon. To do so, he turned to the Bible and a verse from the prophet Isaiah: “Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength; they will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not faint”, a sort of reminder in which he shows that he is still frustrated by the injury and the long spell on the sidelines, but also his certainty that he will soon be back to showcase his talent. Accompanying the post is also the song by his late fellow countryman, Avicii, “For a Better Day”. On his own social media channels, the Swede continues to post photos and videos showing him training, improving and trying to return as soon as possible to be available for his team.
As mentioned, the former Atalanta, Parma and Juventus player has not played for almost a year, since 11 May 2025, when he sustained an injury to his right kneecap against Crystal Palace. This was followed by surgery and a difficult rehabilitation process that has prevented him from returning to the pitch and has left it unclear when he will be able to do so. Spurs manager Igor Tudor himself was unable to give a definitive answer: “He’s going through a difficult time; he’s had major problems, but he’s in good spirits. And so are the medical staff. So we’ll see next week how things go. We hope he can play in the final stages of the season, but at the moment, we don’t know,” said the Croatian.
The Swede’s future is therefore uncertain. First of all, we need to see how he is doing, and then in which division the Londoners will be playing. Despite his long spell on the sidelines, Kulusevski still has many admirers across Europe and in Italy too, where several clubs are keeping tabs on his progress. In the likely shake-up of Tudor’s current squad, his departure could well materialise in a few months’ time. Signed from Tottenham for €30 million in 2020, Kulusevski has made 146 appearances for the Spurs, scoring 25 goals and providing 30 assists. He also won the Europa League, albeit having to watch the final and receive his medal on crutches.