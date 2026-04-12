Getty Images
Toni Kroos returns! Real Madrid set to welcome back legendary midfielder in 'game-changing' new role
A void that Florentino Perez wants to fill
Two years after his emotional farewell, the club's top brass wants Kroos to become part of the sporting structure starting next season. According to AS, the decision has already been made at Valdebebas, and Madrid consider his presence vital for both institutional and sporting growth. The relationship between Kroos and club president Florentino Perez remains excellent, maintaining the mutual respect that characterised his time as a footballer. It is the president himself who is most keen on Kroos' return to what will always be his home.
- AFP
Legendary farewell at the top
The image of Kroos leaving the Santiago Bernabéu in tears remains etched in the minds of Madrid fans. However, his perfect script was completed six days later where he won his sixth Champions League title before hanging up his boots. He retired on his own terms, with the elegance he always displayed on the pitch, without prolonging a career that was already legendary. Although Alvaro Arbeloa and the current coaching staff have a young and talented squad, Kroos's presence is seen as the ideal complement to ensure the long-term stability of the sporting project. His return will provide the club's hierarchy with a privileged footballing vision.
The academy and its connection to Madrid
Despite being no longer part of Real Madrid system, Kroos has never truly left the Spanish capital. With his family fully settled in Madrid life, the German launched his own football academy in Boadilla del Monte. This project has allowed him to remain closely involved with youth football and, interestingly, has brought him back to Valdebebas on several occasions in recent weeks. During these visits with his academy teams to face Real Madrid's youth teams, Kroos has once again demonstrated his wisdom as a 'coach teacher'.
- AFP
Unanimous respect throughout Spanish football
Kroos's charisma and professionalism have transcended the boundaries of Madrid. Recently, the German traveled to Villarreal, where he was warmly welcomed by all the coaches and directors of the Castellón club, currently third in LaLiga. The international prestige is another reason why Madrid wants to finalize his return as soon as possible. Whether in a role closer to the pitch or in sporting management, the return of the German legend is shaping up to be the club's major strategic move for the 2026-27 season.