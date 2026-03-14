Tonali: "Gattuso is the ideal man for this Italy side; when the going gets tough, we need a good thrashing"

"We had a dinner in London with the other Italian players in the Premier League; we had a great time. We hadn’t seen each other since November, and it’s always nice to get together even when it’s not about football. I think it did us all good; it was lovely."

"Gattuso is someone who inspired me a lot even before I knew him, because I took inspiration from the things I liked about him when he was playing. Then I got to know the real person: if he needs to tell you something, he’ll say it in half a second without beating about the bush. That’s good for us; we need people who tell us things to our faces and who give us a good telling-off if something isn’t right. That’s what we need today; that’s the reality. We’ve met someone who has given, is giving and will give his all. With a staff working towards that goal and for us.”