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'Time to Say Goodbye' for Robert Lewandowski? Poland star hints at international retirement with melancholy response to World Cup heartbreak
Heartbreaking defeat in Solna
The dream of seeing Lewandowski lead his country at the upcoming World Cup was extinguished in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night. Despite a spirited performance under manager Jan Urban, Poland fell to a bitter 3-2 defeat against Sweden. The national team have consistently featured in major tournaments for a decade, making this elimination particularly painful. The squad had kept their hopes alive just five days earlier with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Albania. However, as the final whistle blew in Solna, the weight of the moment hit the 37-year-old captain instantly.
Cryptic social media messages
Speculation regarding the striker's future was quickly intensified by a poignant update on social media. Distant from his usual focused sporting posts, he shared an Instagram story featuring the iconic song "Time to Say Goodbye" by Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli. The choice of music sparked immediate debate among fans, many of whom interpreted the track as a symbolic farewell to the international stage after 165 appearances. The defeat in Sweden likely represents the final time he will walk off the pitch with World Cup qualification on the line.
Captain remains non-committal on future
In the immediate aftermath of the loss, the forward spoke to Polish broadcaster TVP Sport, admitting he is facing question marks about his continuity with the national side. While he stopped short of an official resignation, his words carried the tone of a man reaching a crossroads. Providing a full explanation of his feelings, Lewandowski stated: "I don't know what's next. I have to think about a few things, reflect. I am not able to make any declaration. I'll go back to the club, I still have a few games to play. There are question marks in the back of my head and I will have to answer them myself. This is not a declaration, but the way the fans cheered us on and believed. I know it's hard for them too, just like it is for us. The worst feeling will be tomorrow when we wake up and ask ourselves what happened yesterday. That will be the saddest moment, a sense of disappointment. I don't wish that on anyone. We will have to realise that we didn't qualify for the World Cup."
- AFP
End of historic era
The failure to reach the upcoming tournament represents a significant shift for Polish football. The squad have consistently qualified for major competitions since the European Championship 10 years ago. That golden era was built largely around their talisman's record-breaking 89 goals. Without a ticket to the global showpiece, the transition to a new generation may now be accelerated. As the player processes the emotional toll of the playoff exit, his melancholy response suggests the end might be closer than expected. If this was indeed his final match, he leaves an unparalleled legacy.