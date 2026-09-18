Thomas Tuchel explains Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer recalls as England boss names Nations League squad

Explaining the reasoning behind their recalls during his squad announcement press conference, the manager pointed to their outstanding start to the 2026-27 campaign - highlighted by Palmer's four goals in six games for Chelsea and Alexander-Arnold's tactical versatility at Real - as compelling proof they deserved an immediate recall.

Addressing the duo's selection, Tuchel said: "They had a good start to the season. They never did something wrong. We just chose different players. So now it is a new competition, some players, some positions have more injuries, some have less injuries. But, Cole has his start that he always had but he has his numbers back, he has his assists back, he has decisive goals back so that is why he is in the squad. I think he has a point to prove and the same goes for Trent."

Clarifying the tactical role planned for Alexander-Arnold, the former Chelsea boss added: "He was never off the list, he was never non-selectable for us and it is his chance to show, come to camp and be the best version of himself. He had a good start in two positions for Real Madrid and he comes as a right-back for us."