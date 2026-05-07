Joshua Kimmich has won ten league titles with FC Bayern to date under eight different managers, reached the Champions League semi-finals five times in total, and, to cap it all, celebrated the treble in 2020. Kimmich has plenty of points of comparison, so his assessment of the team's place in history carries considerable weight – and it was this: "In eleven years at Bayern, that was the strongest season we've ever had."
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There is still at least one chance left. Vincent Kompany and Max Eberl now have clear assignments at FC Bayern
Before anyone could ask, Kimmich made it clear: "Better than the treble-winning season." "We didn't play good football for half a year," he noted, referring to the campaign that began under Niko Kovac. "Then we played very good football in the second half of the year," he added, crediting the surge to Hansi Flick. This term, however, Bayern have impressed with a consistency and style rarely seen before.
"Seasons like this don't come along very often," Kimmich remarked. "It would certainly have been possible." Reaching the Champions League final, lifting the DFB-Pokal and clinching the treble was within reach. Munich are already champions and have secured a spot in the cup final. In Europe, they finished second in their group, then eliminated long-time rivals Real Madrid before engaging in a thrilling, closely contested semi-final with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain. Yes, it could have happened.
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FC Bayern: Vincent Kompany must find the right balance
In essence, FC Bayern's downfall was not a lack of goals, but conceding too many—a lack of balance. To his credit, manager Vincent Kompany—much to the neutral fan's delight—stays true to his daring high-pressing, man-marking philosophy, and he should keep doing so. Yet, for genuine silverware, a few risk-mitigating tweaks are inevitable.
Their star-studded attack, featuring Michael Olise, Harry Kane and Luis Diaz, can rack up goals and break records, but a relentless tide of defeats and goals conceded will eventually catch up with them.
In the Bundesliga, Munich shipped three goals against both FSV Mainz 05 and 1. FC Heidenheim; in last season's Champions League quarter-final, Inter Milan punished them for four. This term, they somehow survived conceding four to Real Madrid, yet six against PSG ultimately proved decisive. By contrast, the other finalist, Arsenal, have shipped just six goals in this season's Champions League so far.
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The team will be given at least one more chance.
This elimination does not signal the end; it is merely a waypoint on the journey. "Winning the Champions League is also a journey of sorts," sporting director Max Eberl explained. "We learnt something last year; we need to learn from it this year, and then we'll be back on the attack next year." Kimmich added: "I'm sitting in the dressing room and I feel that I can still win the Champions League with this team."
The club still has at least one chance in this scenario. As things stand, no first-team player is leaving this summer. Manuel Neuer, outstanding against PSG, is on the verge of extending his contract until 2027. Konrad Laimer is likely to start the new season with Bayern regardless of stalled negotiations; an extension to his 2027 deal remains possible.
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FC Bayern: Max Eberl and his team face a high-wire act.
For this ambitious project to succeed, Kompany must fine-tune his tactics and find the right equilibrium. Meanwhile, the sporting hierarchy, led by Eberl and sporting director Freund, must deepen the squad. After the injuries to Serge Gnabry, Tom Bischof, Lennart Karl and Raphael Guerreiro, Kompany was left with limited firepower on the bench.
With the promising progress of the club's youth setup and a planned wage reduction, squad expansion is a delicate balancing act. Outgoing players include Raphael Guerreiro, Leon Goretzka and Nicolas Jackson. The wish list: a winger (think Anthony Gordon), a striker, a midfielder and a full-back.
In the medium term, the focus must also be on quality at the top. Can Jonas Urbig eventually replace first-choice goalkeeper Neuer (40)? How long can playmaker Kimmich (31) and striker Harry Kane (32) sustain their peak form? For now, there are no signs of decline: both players stay fit, rarely get injured, and rely more on game intelligence and technical ability than on pace.
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Can Bayern Munich lift the DFB-Pokal for the first time since 2020?
Before the transfer window opens, FC Bayern can complete a domestic double by lifting the DFB-Pokal. The club's first final since 2020 will see them face VfB Stuttgart in Berlin on 23 May.
Never before has a Munich side scored so many goals, and few teams have won over so many fans with their style of play and demeanour. The 4-5 first-leg defeat to PSG will go down as one of the most spectacular matches in the club's history. The architect of this resurgence is manager Vincent Kompany, who extended his contract in autumn until 2029 and could shape a new era of success for Munich.