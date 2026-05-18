Maresca still had to leave, so just over four months ago Chelsea began planning a new, potentially lengthy project. In early January they quickly appointed Liam Rosenior—who had enjoyed great success with fellow BlueCo club Racing Strasbourg in France—as Maresca's successor. "This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history full of title wins. My job is to protect that identity and build a team that embodies those values in every game and continues to win trophies," Rosenior stated on his appointment.

However, building a team—a challenge Alonso now faces—was impossible for Rosenior. The 41-year-old lasted just three and a half months: after a promising start, a swift downturn ended his tenure. Seven defeats in eight matches prompted Chelsea to pull the plug at the end of April, despite having given him a contract until 2032. His downfall was partly attributed to a failure to win over several high-profile players, with some in the dressing room reportedly refusing to take him seriously.

That same dynamic ultimately undermined Alonso's brief reign at Real Madrid. After a highly successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen, the 44-year-old moved to Los Blancos last summer, one of the clubs where he had previously played. Alonso was expected to shape a new era at the Bernabéu, but ultimately lasted just over six months. Months before his dismissal, reports surfaced that his methods had alienated several stars; Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and others appeared to tune him out despite his reputation. Those rifts in team dynamics undermined hopes of sustained success; Alonso reportedly called his squad a "nursery" because of the constant bickering.

Could a similar fate await Alonso at Chelsea? Roseniors' experiences hint at trouble, yet the Blues are banking on Alonso's aura—bolstered by his playing reputation and his championship-winning spell at Leverkusen—to avoid the same pitfalls. At BlueCo, the conviction is that Cole Palmer and co. will follow this coach. The club's four-year surveillance of Alonso underscores their conviction, and his Leverkusen success makes him the long-awaited "dream manager" at Stamford Bridge.