As the 27-year-old announced during a Twitch livestream on "Carterefe", he is set to undergo surgery due to a broken forearm. Osimhen sustained the injury during the heavy 4-0 defeat in the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Liverpool FC.
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The Champions League thrashing by Liverpool has had bitter consequences! Galatasaray Istanbul’s next star player needs an operation
The former Wolfsburg player also gave an estimate of how long he would be out of action. "I’ll be out for five to six weeks," he said. This means he will also miss the crucial Istanbul derby against Fenerbahçe on 26 April. The two teams are currently separated by four points in the Süper Lig table, though leaders Gala have played one game fewer.
Osimhen had already picked up an injury in the early stages of the Liverpool match, but managed to play on until half-time. He was replaced by Noa Lang, among others, who in turn suffered a deep cut to his thumb and underwent surgery whilst still in England.
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Osimhen is Galatasaray’s lifeline
Osimhen’s weeks-long absence is, however, a bitter blow for Galatasaray Istanbul. With 19 goals in 29 competitive matches, the striker is the Lions’ lifeline. His contract runs until 2029, having joined the Turkish side on a permanent transfer from SSC Napoli in the summer of 2025 for €75 million.
Manager Okan Buruk has two players at his disposal in Mauro Icardi (17 goal contributions) and Baris Yilmaz (24) who could replace Osimhen up front.
Meanwhile, Osimhen, who always wears a mask due to a serious facial injury, is not letting the injury get him down. "I’m no stranger to situations like this. I’ve been through worse: I still have about 18 screws in my face from the previous operation, and I can’t even eat normally on the right side. This injury is just a minor thing compared to what I’ve been through," he said.
Victor Osimhen: Performance data and statistics at Galatasaray Istanbul
Games 70 Goals 56 Assists 15