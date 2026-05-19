His arrival is perfectly timed, as a major defensive reshuffle appears imminent at the Bernabéu. Under incoming manager José Mourinho, Real plan to entrust the centre-back spots to Dean Huijsen, Rüdiger and Eder Militão—despite the Brazilian's current injury—for the coming campaign.

However, the same report flags uncertainty over youngster Raul Asencio's future, and David Alaba's stay in the Spanish capital appears to be coming to a close. The Austrian's expiring contract will not be renewed, so he must move on.

With Militao's future still uncertain after his serious injuries, strengthening the back line is now a top priority. Last Sunday, reports emerged that Josko Gvardiol had been offered to the club by his representatives.

The Manchester City defensive utility man is reportedly eyeing a fresh challenge amid the club's impending generational shift. While Real have adopted a wait-and-see approach to the Croatian so far, their defensive uncertainty could soon prompt decisive action.