"That wasn't exactly cool": Oliver Baumann speaks his mind about being dropped from the German national team

The conversation then turned to Manuel Neuer (40) and Julian Nagelsmann's (38) decision to bring the multiple World Goalkeeper of the Year back for the World Cup and install him as number one ahead of Baumann.

"It was tough at first; I didn't feel entirely comfortable with it," Baumann admitted. Nevertheless, quitting the national team never crossed his mind: "From the outset, it was clear that I'm here for the team. Not coming wasn't an option; it's my World Cup too. I want to help and do my bit. Now it's about focusing fully on myself and the team."

Pressed to elaborate on his remark, the 1899 Hoffenheim shot-stopper preferred to move on: "I'll leave it at that and not go into it any further. The situation is what it is. We have a few weeks ahead of us and we want to do everything we can to ensure success."

He also stressed that his relationship with Neuer remains strong: "Our bond is fine and we'll do whatever it takes to help the team succeed."