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Daniel Buse

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"That's nonsense!" Vincent Kompany criticises the handball rule after Bayern's exit and praises PSG for a shrewd tactical move

Champions League
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
V. Kompany

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany accepted defeat with grace after their Champions League exit against PSG, yet he also expressed his bewilderment at the officials' interpretation of the handball rule.

In the first leg, shortly before half-time, Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies was struck on the thigh by the ball, which then rebounded off his arm. The referee awarded a penalty, which Ousmane Dembélé converted to make it 3–2. 

On Wednesday, Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro declined to award a penalty in the first half when PSG midfielder Joao Neves was struck on the outstretched arm by the ball following a clearance by teammate Vitinha. "It doesn't go from the body to the hand, but straight to the hand. Whether that's from your own player or not – that's a bit of rubbish, a bit of nonsense," Kompany told DAZN

  • The referee in Munich followed UEFA's preferred interpretation, which did little to lift the Bayern coach's mood: "The rules are the rules. It's a shame," he said. PSG left-back Nuno Mendes also avoided a possible second yellow for handball, prompting Kompany to label both decisions "crucial to the outcome of the match".

    Having lost 4-5 in the first leg, the Bavarians trailed after just three minutes of the return fixture and pressed relentlessly thereafter, only to salvage a late equaliser through Harry Kane in the 94th minute. "Of course, the referee's decision in Paris still hurts, because in the end you lose by a single goal," Kompany concluded, referring once more to the penalty awarded against Davies. 

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    Kompany on PSG: "They were very lively."

    At the same time, however, the Bayern coach proved himself to be a good loser. "I'm not the sort to dwell on disappointment for long. We move on," he made clear. 

    He praised the defending champions from Paris for their performance in Munich, where PSG defended resolutely around their own penalty area and allowed very few clear-cut chances for the Munich side. "PSG defended the crosses incredibly well. They always defended the space behind the defence well; they were simply very active," Kompany noted of the opposition. 

    PSG always had a foot in the way, and their relentless movement kept them sharp even in the closing stages. "Although we got into dangerous situations, they still made sure we didn't get those shots on goal," said Kompany, citing one reason why his side failed to turn the tie around and reach the final. 

  • FC Bayern Munich's next fixtures:

    9 May, 6:30 pm: Wolfsburg vs. FC Bayern
    16 May, 3:30 pm: Bayern Munich v Cologne
    23 May, 8 pm: FC Bayern v Stuttgart (DFB Cup Final)

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