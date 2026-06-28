'He is still top drawer' - Tottenham urged to 'break the bank' for Marcus Rashford as Man Utd 'don't want him there'

Speaking on talkSPORT, O'Hara expressed his desire to see Rashford join Tottenham. Marcus has not played for United since December 2024, embarking on a transfer journey that saw him loaned to Aston Villa in February 2025, before heading to Barcelona in July 2025.

O'Hara feels Tottenham should capitalise on this to aid Roberto De Zerbi's summer rebuild, as the manager looks to return the club to their rightful place in the Premier League after narrowly avoiding relegation last term. O'Hara said: "I would love nothing more than for us to break the bank with wages and get him over the line. It ain't going to cost you loads of money – what, £30m, probably?"







