Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Stockport v Leyton Orient - Sky Bet League One Play Off Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

VIDEO: The most unlikely pitch invader? Hilarious moment squirrel stops play as FC Cincinnati and Charlotte FC share six-goal thriller

Major League Soccer
FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC
FC Cincinnati
Charlotte FC

A lively squirrel temporarily stole the spotlight at TQL Stadium on Saturday night, scampering across the turf to briefly halt play during an enthralling 3-3 draw between FC Cincinnati and Charlotte FC. The unexpected animal cameo brought loud cheers from the home crowd amid a chaotic Major League Soccer encounter packed with six goals.

  • Pitch invader halts contest

    Play was temporarily halted in the 35th minute when a squirrel darted onto the pitch and scampered across the turf. The rodent's lively cameo sparked cheers and laughter across the stadium as ground staff scrambled to catch it. The match resumed after a three-minute delay once the animal was safely ushered off the field.

    • Advertisement

  • Watch the clip


  • Unlikely invaders steal spotlight

    The bizarre disruption adds to a growing catalogue of MLS pitch invasions, following the viral antics of "Raccinho" the raccoon in Philadelphia two years ago. The six-goal thriller leaves Charlotte level on points with New England Revolution in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. For the visitors, squandering their lead deep into stoppage time proved a bitter blow after letting a crucial away victory slip away.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Charlotte FC v FC CincinnatiGetty Images Sport

    Road trip finale looms

    Charlotte must quickly tighten up defensively ahead of the final fixture of their three-game road trip. The Crown travel to face D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday, September 19, aiming to solidify their spot in the top four. Meanwhile, Cincinnati will look to build on the resilience shown in fighting back to salvage a point at home.

Major League Soccer
DC United crest
DC United
DCU
Charlotte FC crest
Charlotte FC
CLT
Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC crest
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
FC Cincinnati crest
FC Cincinnati
CIN