‘I want this Gavi’ - Spain boss has no issue with combative Barcelona star kicking his own team-mates after seeing training ground tackle spark Rodri injury scare

The Spain head coach has moved quickly to shut down criticism aimed at Gavi after footage of a robust challenge on Rodri went viral. The Barcelona midfielder appeared to stand on the Manchester City star's foot during a session, leaving the veteran midfielder in visible discomfort and sparking fears of a potential injury ahead of major tournament commitments.

Despite the social media storm that followed the incident, De la Fuente was adamant that such intensity is exactly what he expects from his players. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Sunday, the coach played down any suggestions of friction within the camp or reckless behaviour from the 21-year-old sensation.