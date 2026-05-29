Six reasons why Brighton can shock Man City and win the Women's FA Cup final

It's been quite a route through to this point for Brighton. February's 2-1 win over West Ham in the last 16 came came while the Seagulls were struggling for form on the pitch amid some heart-breaking news off it. April's 2-0 win over Arsenal, in the quarter-finals, will go down as the high point of this cup run, not least because of the remarkable results the shock sparked, but the semi-final win over Liverpool, from 2-0 down, was equally memorable.
Now comes a new challenge. Under the Wembley arch on Sunday, Brighton will take on Man City, the new Women's Super League champions. Games between these two have been tight ever since Dario Vidosic took over on the south coast at the start of last season, with all four meetings decided by a single goal, and how it plays out in a one-off affair, in a final, will be fascinating to watch.
City will be the favourites, that much is clear, but this will not be easy. Brighton have plenty of reasons to believe they can stun the English champions. GOAL presents six…