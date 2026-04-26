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Moataz Elgammal

Shock Mason Greenwood bench call explained by Marseille boss Habib Beye

M. Greenwood
Marseille
H. Beye
Marseille vs Nice
Nice
Ligue 1

Marseille supporters were left stunned on Sunday evening when star forward Mason Greenwood was unexpectedly dropped to the bench for their crucial Ligue 1 clash against Nice. Manager Habib Beye clarified that the club's leading goalscorer is struggling with an injury sustained against Lille a few weeks ago.

  • Injury concerns dictate Marseille line-up

    Speaking to Ligue 1+ before kick-off, Beye explained the reasoning behind omitting Greenwood from the starting XI. Despite being the club's most potent attacking threat this season with 25 goals across 41 appearances, the player's physical condition dictated the team selection. It was initially speculated that the decision might be tactical following a dip in recent form, but the manager was quick to reveal that the forward was carrying a significant knock. The medical staff have been monitoring the Englishman closely to avoid aggravating the ongoing issue.

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    Beye explains the Lille injury impact

    The injury dates back to a feisty encounter against Lille, where the forward was the target of several heavy challenges, most notably from Hakon Haraldsson. Explaining the difficult decision to leave out his top scorer, Beye stated: "Mason we have looked at since the start of the week, he is very limited by the injury from Lille. It's been two games that he's played with a lot of pain, we can't put him in danger."

    Greenwood came on for the final 30 minutes against Nice, but couldn't prevent Marseille from slumping to a disappointing 1-1 draw on home soil.

  • Champions League qualification pressure builds

    Marseille find themselves in a precarious position as they balance the long-term health of their best assets with a desperate need for points. Sitting in sixth place on 53 points, the club are currently four points behind both Lyon and Lille, who occupy the crucial third and fourth Champions League qualification spots.

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    What lies ahead for the French giants

    Looking ahead, Marseille face a defining run of fixtures in their late push for a top-four finish. They will travel to play Nantes on Saturday, before hosting Le Havre and preparing for a massive showdown against fifth-placed Rennes. Beye will hope to have Greenwood back to full fitness as soon as possible to navigate this decisive period of the campaign.

Ligue 1
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Nantes
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Marseille crest
Marseille
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Ligue 1
Nice crest
Nice
NCE
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Lens
RCL