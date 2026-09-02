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Shock Deadline Day twist! Red Devils launch stunning move for Manchester City star Rayan Ait-Nouri
Red Devils launch audacious cross-city raid
In one of the most unexpected developments of the summer transfer window, Manchester United have made a formal enquiry for Manchester City full-back Ait-Nouri, According to talkSPORT.
The Red Devils are desperate to bolster their defensive options before the midnight deadline, and Michael Carrick has identified the 25-year-old as a potential solution to his left-back woes. While transfers between the two Manchester giants are historically rare, the lack of playing time for the Algerian defender has opened a window of opportunity that United seem determined to explore.
It is currently unclear if talks are going to progress this evening following an initial approach, with City sources currently playing down the likelihood of any agreement being reached. The Premier League champions are reportedly standing firm, suggesting that a deal with Carrick’s side is virtually impossible at this late stage.
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Carrick seeks defensive reinforcements
United’s pursuit of Ait-Nouri comes after a frustrating summer spent searching for a specialist left-back. The club have looked at several high-profile targets across Europe, but have so far failed to land their primary choices. They were heavily linked with Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, but a breakthrough in negotiations never materialised.
Despite the late scramble for signatures, Carrick has remained publicly positive about his squad's composition, though the sudden move for a City player suggests there is still a perceived weakness that needs addressing.
Ait-Nouri’s struggles at the Etihad
For Ait-Nouri, a move to the red side of Manchester would represent a chance to reignite a career that has stalled since his big-money move from Molineux. The full-back was signed by City in a deal worth approximately £32m just last summer, but his progress has been hampered by a series of setbacks.
An early ankle injury disrupted his integration into the first team, and his involvement was further limited when he departed to represent Algeria during their Africa Cup of Nations campaign mid-season.
Under the new leadership of Maresca, the defender has found himself even further down the pecking order. With the likes of Josko Gvardiol, Rico Lewis, and Nico O’Reilly all capable of playing in his preferred position, Ait-Nouri has remained an unused substitute during City’s opening Premier League victories against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, leaving his future looking increasingly bleak.
Final hours of the window
As the clock ticks down toward the deadline, Manchester United face a race against time to see if City will soften their stance. The Red Devils had also considered a move for Barcelona’s 22-year-old Alejandro Balde, but the Spaniard opted to stay and fight for his place under Hansi Flick. This left Ait-Nouri as a primary alternative in the final hours of the market.
City, however, remember that the player made just 17 Premier League appearances last term and may be reluctant to help a direct rival, even if the player is not currently in their starting plans.
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