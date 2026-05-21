According to Absolut Bayern, Guerreiro, at just 32, is contemplating retirement and wants to keep that option open. Recent speculation about the Portuguese winger's next move has been scarce following his departure from the German record champions.
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Shock at FC Bayern: A player is reportedly contemplating an immediate retirement
When his contract was set to expire at the end of March, a return to Portugal for Guerreiro appeared highly likely. Mid-May reports from Sport Bild stated that Benfica Lisbon were keen to sign the versatile full-back, adding that the Portuguese giants had been in talks with Guerreiro's camp for some time. The 32-year-old was said to be open to the move.
For the 65-time Portugal international, it would mark his first professional spell in his homeland. Born and raised in France, Guerreiro began his career in the youth ranks at Blanc-Mesnil SF before moving to Munich via INF Clairefontaine, SM Caen, FC Lorient and Borussia Dortmund.
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Raphael Guerreiro was frequently sidelined by muscle injuries during his spells at Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.
However, Guerreiro is now contemplating retirement, largely because of the injury problems that have plagued him in recent years. This season alone, he has missed several matches due to four separate injuries. Even during his time at BVB, Guerreiro repeatedly struggled with muscle problems and injuries.
He moved from Dortmund to Munich on a free transfer in 2023 at the request of then-manager Thomas Tuchel, but despite regular appearances he remained a versatile super-sub and never quite recaptured his Dortmund form.
Nevertheless, sporting director Max Eberl praised the Portuguese full-back's qualities and character when announcing that Guerreiro's contract would not be renewed. "You could always rely on Rapha on the pitch, and players like him enrich any dressing room," said Eberl. Vincent Kompany was equally complimentary. "I have a great player, a fantastic professional. Someone who always helps the team," the Belgian said in December.
Raphael Guerreiro: Performance data and statistics for FC Bayern and BVB
Club Matches Goals Assists FC Bayern 94 14 8 Borussia Dortmund 224 40 50