'Weaknesses there' - Senne Lammens brutally told he's not at level Man Utd need ahead of anticipated return to Champions League

Interestingly, Meulensteen pointed towards Sunderland's Robin Roefs as a goalkeeper who has truly caught the eye this season. Roefs has been instrumental in the Black Cats' push for a top-half finish in the Premier League, though Meulensteen acknowledged the vast difference between playing for Sunderland and the expectations placed upon those at the Theatre of Dreams.

"Robin Roefs has had a great first season in the Premier League," the Dutchman noted. "But playing for Sunderland is a completely different challenge than playing for Manchester United. He is very good. I know him from Holland because he came through at NEC in Nijmegen, and he has done extremely well to step up the way he has with Sunderland. Sunderland are having an unbelievably fantastic season. You have to give plaudits to Sunderland and everyone working in the background because their recruitment has been spot on, and they have the right manager to make them play in the right way."