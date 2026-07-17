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Search for MLS Commissioner Don Garber’s successor reportedly down to three finalists
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According to Sportico, all three are expected to make presentations to MLS owners in the coming weeks as the league moves forward with its succession process.
Garber’s contract runs through the end of 2027, creating an intriguing wrinkle in the succession process. When he signed the deal in July 2024, it was set to expire during the MLS offseason. With the league now shifting its calendar, though, his contract will end midway through the 2027-28 campaign, potentially forcing Garber to depart early or remain in the role for a few additional months.
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'Ongoing process'
MLS did not confirm the identities of the reported finalists but acknowledged that its search is ongoing.
“Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors has been engaged in a comprehensive succession planning process,” the league said in a statement. “As part of that effort, a number of highly qualified individuals have been considered. The MLS Succession Committee is working with the Commissioner and the Board on this ongoing process.”
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The background of the three candidates
Each candidate would bring a different background to the position.
Berg has been part of LAFC’s ownership group since the club entered MLS in 2018 and previously spent four years as its lead managing owner. Before entering soccer, he spent 30 years at Apollo Global Management.
Marathe has worked with the San Francisco 49ers for 25 years and currently oversees the organization’s outside business interests through 49ers Enterprises. He also serves as chairman of Leeds United after the group completed its takeover of the Premier League club in 2025.
Nathanson spent two decades in television, primarily with Fox Sports, before taking on roles across several sports organizations. He is an investor in the Seattle Kraken and Angel City FC and joined the Seattle Sounders’ ownership group in 2019.
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What comes next?
MLS established its succession committee late last year, with LAFC co-owner Bennett Rosenthal and Columbus Crew owner Jimmy Haslam leading the process. The league initially retained The Miles Group as an adviser before bringing in Korn Ferry to conduct the search.
Garber has maintained that he plans to complete his current contract and assist with the transition. However, MLS’ decision to adopt a summer-to-spring calendar means his deal is now scheduled to expire midway through the 2027-28 season, potentially requiring the league to adjust the exact timing of his departure.
Whoever succeeds Garber will take charge of a league that has expanded to 30 clubs during his tenure and is preparing for another pivotal period, including the pursuit of a new media agreement.
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