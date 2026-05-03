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Scott McTominay brutally billed as ‘average player’ by Serie A icon as ex-Man Utd star is told he is nothing special after Player of the Year award & Ballon d’Or nomination
Nainggolan delivers stinging McTominay critique
Since his £26 million ($35m) move from Old Trafford in 2024, McTominay has been a revelation for Napoli, winning the Serie A MVP award and leading the club to their fourth Scudetto title with a stunning acrobatic goal against Cagliari. But former Roma and Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan has sparked controversy by dismissing McTominay during a blistering assessment of the Scotsman's game.
Despite 26 goals in 76 appearances and a Ballon d'Or nomination, Nainggolan believes the 29-year-old lacks the refinement required for the highest level. "I don't like him," Nainggolan told Sky Calcio Unplugged. "He scores a lot of goals, but in general play… he'll always get 12, 13, 14 goals, but if he has to build play, he doesn't have the technique to operate between the lines. He's an average player."
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Comparing the Serie A midfield greats
Nainggolan, known for his outspoken nature and uncompromising style during his peak in Italy, did not stop at McTominay. The Belgian went on to rank his own abilities against modern stars, claiming he was superior to both McTominay and Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu, though he conceded that Italy international Nicolo Barella sits at the top of the pile.
"At my peak I was better than him (McTominay) and Hakan Calhanoglu, but I put Nicolo Barella above myself," Nainggolan continued. "He doesn't always score many goals, but when he does, they are important, and you can always feel the difference when he plays. I really like Kevin De Bruyne, he sees things others don't. I'd put him above me. And if you mention Luka Modric… he has always been one of the best in the world."
Napoli’s 'McFratm' remains a cult hero
Nainggolan’s assessment sits in stark contrast to the mood in Naples, where McTominay has achieved status as a cultural icon. Within two years of his arrival, the midfielder has seen his image displayed on murals across the city and has been affectionately nicknamed 'McFratm' (McBrother) by the Partenopei faithful. His impact helped Napoli secure the Supercoppa Italiana in December 2025, further cementing his place in the club's history. While Inter appear poised to reclaim the Serie A title from Napoli this season, McTominay's individual stock remains high in the eyes of most observers. His goal-scoring record from midfield has been instrumental for Antonio Conte's side.
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Explaining Belgium’s 'Golden Generation' failure
The former Belgium international also turned his focus toward his national team, offering a theory on why a squad boasting Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, and Kevin De Bruyne failed to win a major trophy. Nainggolan earned 30 caps before retiring after being snubbed for the 2018 World Cup, and he believes an excess of ego was the primary undoing of the star-studded group.
"We had Lukaku, Hazard, De Bruyne, Courtois. When you put all these players together, there are too many protagonists, too many divas," Nainggolan explained. "They all wanted to be protagonists, to be the most important player, and that can't work." His comments provide a window into the dressing room friction that many suspected held back one of the most talented squads in European football history.