'If Diego Maradona is God, Scott McTominay is Jesus!' - Argentina legend's son hails Scotland hero as Napoli's second-greatest ever player

Conte has claimed that McTominay has become a more complete player in Italy after leaving Manchester United. The Italian said: "He feels more complete and knowledgeable and he's reaching a key stage in his career where he needs to decide his direction. He never had a primary role at Man United, while here we gave him one. He's worked hard and now he's a complete player. His improvement has been shared by the whole team."

McTominay has also revealed how he's improved by playing in Serie A. He explained: "At Napoli, I grew both from a tactical and a physical point of view. Tactically, Italy is different from the Premier League. I had to adapt and learn very quickly how to play, what movements to make, how to free myself, how to become a problem in the opponent's area and also how to defend. A nice learning curve and I enjoyed every minute."