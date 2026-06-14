'It's about time we won!' - Scotland celebrate first World Cup triumph in 36 years as John McGinn reveals no regrets challenge he set himself on way to stadium

Reflecting on his historic goal, McGinn revealed he had set himself a specific psychological challenge during the journey to the stadium. "These opportunities don’t come around too often," the 31-year-old admitted. "We’ve said before at major tournaments, did we bring our best? Did we leave the tournament saying we could have done more or we could have shown more?"

The Aston Villa star continued: "That’s what I tried to bring to the game tonight. Sometimes things didn’t come off but I promised myself driving up to the stadium that I would be positive and try things. If they didn’t come off, get the ball and try it again. That’s what I felt the lads could do more, we did at times, but the good thing for us is we’ve got more gears to go up. The crucial thing tonight was, Haiti score a lot of goals and are dangerous up front, so kept a clean sheet, which is very important."