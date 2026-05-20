SC Freiburg stood little chance in their 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the final. The international press has been quick to laud Villa manager Unai Emery, who has won his fifth Europa League title, yet it also found words of praise for the Freiburg support.
Translated by
SC Freiburg has been lauded for its exceptional "strength", while the press hails "King" Unai Emery after his side's five-goal Europa League rout
The Sun: "VILL IT BE – Unai Emery claims another title as the 'Villans' win the Europa League."
The Telegraph: "Villa win the Europa League, ending a 30-year trophy drought in front of a jubilant Prince William."
The Times: "Aston Villa dominate a European final like no English side before them. Dream goals from Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendía end Villa's 44-year wait for a European title, while Europa League specialist Unai Emery strikes again."
Daily Mail: "Royal seal of approval! Prince William celebrates exuberantly as his beloved club Aston Villa win the Europa League in Istanbul, ending a 30-year title drought."
- getty
SC Freiburg can only "give Aston Villa a run for their money from the stands" in the Europa League final.
La Gazzetta dello Sport: "The king of cup competitions has struck again. Unai Emery's Aston Villa have claimed the Europa League title with a commanding 3-0 victory over Freiburg in the final in Istanbul. The manager, who has re-established the Birmingham side at the very top level, has thus secured their fifth triumph in this competition—following three titles with Sevilla and one with Villarreal."
Corriere dello Sport: "The curtain falls on the Europa League, and Unai Emery's Aston Villa emerge as winners. Jubilation for the English side at Besiktas Park in Istanbul, a one-sided match with goals from Tielemans, Buendia and Rogers. No chance for Freiburg, featuring the Italian Vincenzo Grifo."
L'Equipe: "The hurdle was too high—far too high—for Freiburg. The German club played its first European final on Wednesday in Istanbul and could only watch as Aston Villa and their Spanish 'wizard' Unai Emery paraded their superiority."
Marca: "Unai Emery won three with Sevilla, one with Villarreal... Tonight, in front of Prince William, he defended his title as 'Lord of the Competition' by completing his personal 'five-pack' and guiding 1982 European Cup winners Aston Villa back to glory, justifying their status as favourites and beating Freiburg 3-0."