SC Freiburg has been lauded for its exceptional "strength", while the press hails "King" Unai Emery after his side's five-goal Europa League rout

The Sun: "VILL IT BE – Unai Emery claims another title as the 'Villans' win the Europa League."

The Telegraph: "Villa win the Europa League, ending a 30-year trophy drought in front of a jubilant Prince William."

The Times: "Aston Villa dominate a European final like no English side before them. Dream goals from Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendía end Villa's 44-year wait for a European title, while Europa League specialist Unai Emery strikes again."

Daily Mail: "Royal seal of approval! Prince William celebrates exuberantly as his beloved club Aston Villa win the Europa League in Istanbul, ending a 30-year title drought."