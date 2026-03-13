Less than 72 hours after their Europa League round of 16 first-leg draw against Roma, Bologna return to league action away at Sassuolo: it is an Emilia-Romagna derby that also decides eighth place, with the Rossoblù one point ahead of the Neroverdi in the table. Although Italiano’s focus will be primarily on the cup return leg when it comes to team selection, Grosso’s men are looking to bounce back after Monday’s late defeat away to LazioThis page contains affiliate links. When you take out a subscription via these links, we will receive a commission
Sassuolo v Bologna: where to watch, TV channel, streaming, line-ups
SASSUOLO v BOLOGNA: TV CHANNEL AND LIVE STREAM
Match: Sassuolo v
BolognaDate: Sunday 15 March
2026Kick-off: 3.00
pmTV channel: DAZN
Streaming: DAZN
PROBABLE LINE-UPS FOR SASSUOLO VS BOLOGNA
SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Muric; Walukiewicz, Muharemovic, Izdes, Garcia; Thorstvedt, Matic, Konè; Berardi, Pinamonti, Laurientè. Manager: Grosso
BOLOGNA (4-3-3): Skorupski; Zortea, Vitik, Heggem, Lykogiannis; Odgaard, Moro, Sohm; Orsolini, Dallinga, Cambiaghi. Manager: Italiano
THE LATEST ON THE LINE-UPS
Up front, Grosso welcomes back Pinamonti from suspension to partner Berardi and Laurientè; Matic is also likely to start after Lipani’s appearance in the starting line-up in Rome. On the left, there is a toss-up between January signing Garcia and Doig, whilst on the right, Coulibaly and Walukiewicz will be vying for a place. Bologna are expected to make several changes to manage the demands of the Europa League: in defence, Heggem could return to the centre, perhaps to give Lucumi a rest; Zortea returns on the right, whilst on the left there is a choice between Miranda (who has just returned but will be suspended for the Rome game) and Lykogiannis. In midfield, Ferguson is out due to suspension: Moro will start, whilst the possible deployment of Sohm and even Odgaard as a wide midfielder is under consideration, although that move certainly didn’t go well against Verona.Up front, Orsolini is a certainty, having been left out of the cup line-up for tactical reasons: Dallinga could give Castro a rest (though keep an eye on Odgaard in that position as well), whilst on the left Cambiaghi and Dominguez are vying for a place.
WHERE TO WATCH SASSUOLO VS BOLOGNA ON TV
There are several ways to watch Sassuolo v Bologna live on TV. The match will be streamed live on DAZN, which can also be viewed on the latest generation of smart TVs compatible with the app, and, again via the app, on televisions connected to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S), the TIMVISION BOX, or an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device.
SASSUOLO VS BOLOGNA LIVE STREAM
To watch Sassuolo v Bologna via live stream, you will need to download the DAZN app onto your PC, smartphone or tablet, or alternatively visit the DAZN website on your computer or laptop and select the event page.
COMMENTATOR
Alberto Santi