Sarina Wiegman sees danger ahead despite Iceland win as England coach warns 'no easy game' in World Cup qualifying

England may sit three points clear of Spain at the top of their World Cup qualifying group, but Wiegman is far from relaxed. Followinga narrow 1-0 victory against Iceland in Reykjavik, the Dutch coach was quick to temper the celebrations, highlighting that the margin for error in international football is slimming.

Speaking to ITV after the final whistle, Wiegman was clear about the current landscape of the women's game. “The most important thing is we have 12 points, which is really good,” Wiegman said. “There’s no easy game anymore. We don’t take anything for granted. We’re just in a very good position now, and we also know how good Spain is, then the Ukraine game too. So first, now, we’re going to be happy with the six points. Players go back to their clubs, play very important games for their clubs, and then we go again in June.”