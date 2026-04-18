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Sarina Wiegman sees danger ahead despite Iceland win as England coach warns 'no easy game' in World Cup qualifying
Wiegman refuses to take qualification for granted
England may sit three points clear of Spain at the top of their World Cup qualifying group, but Wiegman is far from relaxed. Followinga narrow 1-0 victory against Iceland in Reykjavik, the Dutch coach was quick to temper the celebrations, highlighting that the margin for error in international football is slimming.
Speaking to ITV after the final whistle, Wiegman was clear about the current landscape of the women's game. “The most important thing is we have 12 points, which is really good,” Wiegman said. “There’s no easy game anymore. We don’t take anything for granted. We’re just in a very good position now, and we also know how good Spain is, then the Ukraine game too. So first, now, we’re going to be happy with the six points. Players go back to their clubs, play very important games for their clubs, and then we go again in June.”
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Russo celebrates landmark goal in milestone match
The decisive moment in Iceland came courtesy of Alessia Russo, who clinical finish in the 21st minute secured the three points. It was a historic night for both the player and the nation; while England were celebrating their 500th official match, Russo was celebrating her 30th international goal for the Lionesses.
Despite the win, it was far from a comfortable evening for the European champions. After a dominant opening, England found themselves under significant pressure during a resurgent second half from the hosts. Russo herself admitted that the team had to dig deep to ensure they remained in pole position to secure the only direct qualification spot from the group and avoid a risky play-off scenario.
Hampton's heroics preserve the clean sheet
While Russo provided the firepower at one end, Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was the star at the other. Hampton produced a series of vital saves as Iceland pushed for an equaliser. Her performance earned high praise from her teammates, who recognised that the victory could easily have slipped away without her intervention.
Russo was quick to highlight the goalkeeper's contribution to the victory. “She was amazing,” Russo told ITV. “I just spoke out there about big moments. She kept us in it and she showed up three or four times to give us that clean sheet and keep the three points. It was massive, and sometimes you need someone to step up like that.”
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Eyes on the prize ahead of Spanish showdown
The Lionesses now face a break from international duty before a daunting double-header in June. England are scheduled to face reigning World Cup holders Spain in a match that will likely decide who wins the group outright, followed by a clash with Ukraine. Wiegman is aware that the intensity will only increase as the tournament in Brazil draws closer.
For players like Russo, the focus now shifts back to domestic responsibilities with massive stakes on the horizon. The Arsenal striker is set to lead the line for the Gunners as they host Lyon in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. Wiegman will be hoping her stars return from their club duties fit and ready for what she expects to be the toughest test of the qualifying campaign so far.