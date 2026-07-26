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Sam Kerr makes history with first NWSL goal in almost seven years! Ex-Chelsea star rewrites the record books at Gotham FC
Kerr ends the drought in dramatic fashion
The 32-year-old has wasted no time in making her mark since returning to the United States, scoring a historic goal for Gotham FC. The veteran striker, who made a high-profile switch to the NWSL in June after six-and-a-half years of dominance with Chelsea, struck during a chaotic draw against the Thorns. The goal represented a significant milestone in her illustrious career, marking her 78th regular-season goal and her first in the NWSL since October 2019. It also becomes Kerr's 59th regular-season match with a goal marked a historic milestone, breaking the NWSL record for the most individual games with at least one goal, passing Lynn Biyendolo. Kerr’s intervention came at a critical moment in the second half, just as Portland seemed to be seizing control of the momentum.
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Portland Thorns fight back through youth
Portland did not make life easy for the visiting side. Rookie attacker Renee Lyles, making her very first professional start, leveled the proceedings in the 21st minute with a spectacular strike that will surely be a contender for goal of the week. Lyles benefitted from a clever assist by Pietra Tordin, who continues to lead the league with seven assists this season.
The atmosphere in Portland reached a fever pitch as the Thorns looked to consolidate their lead, but Kerr’s equalizer less than ten minutes later silenced the Providence Park faithful. The narrative took another turn in the final 17 minutes when Jayden Perry was shown a straight red card for denying Kerr an obvious goal-scoring opportunity near the halfway line. Despite being reduced to ten players, the Thorns actually finished the match the stronger of the two teams, bolstered by the emotional return of Morgan Weaver, who made her first appearance since late 2024 to a rapturous reception from the home supporters.
Record-breaking night for both clubs
While Gotham FC will be delighted with a point that momentarily moves them to the top of the NWSL standings, Portland also had reason to celebrate their own historical milestone. The 2-2 result means the Thorns remain unbeaten at home for the entirety of 2026 so far. Furthermore, they established a new club record of 11 consecutive league home matches without defeat, a run that stretches all the way back to September 2025.
For Gotham, the result extends their own unbeaten run to four matches. The point proved just enough to leapfrog the Washington Spirit at the summit of the table, though the D.C.-based side holds games in hand later this weekend. The tactical flexibility shown by Juan Carlos Amoros' side, especially after losing a defensive anchor like Emily Sonnett so early in the game.
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Injury concerns and looking ahead
The primary concern for Gotham FC heading into the next week will be the fitness of Sonnett. The sight of the versatile defender being carried off has sparked fears of a long-term layoff, which would be a significant blow to their title aspirations. However, the depth of the squad was evident as they weathered the storm against Portland’s relentless pressure. With Kerr now officially back in the scoring groove, the rest of the league has been put on high alert that the Australian superstar is ready to lead Gotham FC’s charge toward even more silverware this year.
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