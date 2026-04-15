Getty Images
Said El Mala to the Premier League? Koln president says they'd be 'crazy' to let €50m Brighton target leave
Koln fight to keep hold of prized asset
Koln are acutely aware of the mounting interest from Europe's elite in El Mala. The teenager's rise has not gone unnoticed, but the Billy Goats are resolute in their stance. Speaking on the L'Immo podcast, club president Stobbe made it absolutely clear that they will not be bullied into a hasty sale during the upcoming transfer window. Addressing the speculation surrounding their most valuable offensive weapon, he stated: "We would be pretty crazy to just let such a great player go early."
- Getty Images
Brighton lead English interest for the attacker
With Bayern Munich's interest reportedly cooling, the door is wide open for English suitors. Brighton currently lead the race, though they face stiff competition from Chelsea and Newcastle. To fend off these Premier League giants, the Bundesliga club are preparing a new contract. Stobbe confirmed their intentions, saying: "Of course, we will make him an offer with our network – not just financial, but also in other areas. We can offer him an environment where he can develop wonderfully. He’s a very young player, highly talented and has already proved that."
Huge valuation set by the Billy Goats
Despite the hierarchy's desire to retain him, every talent has a price. Reports suggest that any interested party must bid at least €50 million to bring the German side to the negotiating table. El Mala, who has registered 11 goals and four assists this season, remains coy about his future. When asked by DAZN at the weekend if a summer departure was impossible, he simply replied: "I can't say." Without a release clause in his current deal, which runs until 2030, Koln hold a significant advantage in demanding the €50m valuation.
- Getty
What does the future hold for the German starlet?
Unless a top Premier League side meet the staggering asking price, El Mala is expected to stay in Germany for another season. His immediate focus will be on finishing the current campaign strongly, securing regular first-team football, and finally earning his eagerly anticipated debut for the senior national team.