Running track & shared stand with The Open! Brighton’s life before the Amex as Mark McGhee explains why divisive Withdean Stadium ‘wasn’t a dump’

Asked specifically about the Withdean and the difficulties of making that feel like a football stadium, McGhee added: “What we did was we weaponised it. Other teams came and they had looked over that ridge as they came into the stadium and went, ‘what the hell?’ You couldn’t even see where the pitch was amongst the running track!

“But we had a bunch of players who were absolutely humble and they were just up for it, and had no problems of it playing at the Withdean, really, and understood why it was a weapon for us.

“It was a bizarre place. I don't know if you know this, but I'll say it anyway. The main stand behind the dugouts was the same stand that they used at the golf at the British Open. Every year at the end of the season, they came, dismantled it, and took it to the Open, and that was the big stand you would see behind the 18th green, wherever the Open was being held.

“And then they would bring it back for the start of the season, and as a consequence, for a long, long time, we couldn't play pre-season home games, because there was no stand. It was mental.

“And then they managed to buy the stand from whoever owned it, and therefore it didn't go after that for the next few years, up until when they moved to the AmEx, they were able to hold pre-season games. So stuff like that was just mental.

“But the actual infrastructure within that little stadium, there were Portakabins, but they were good Portakabins - they were well-fitted with bathrooms, and shower rooms, and dressing rooms, and offices, and they were fit for purpose. So, it wasn't a dump, and it wasn't without some sort of amenities. So, we made the best of it.”