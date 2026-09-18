Double delight! Ruben van Bommel and Gjivai Zechiel get Oranje nod as Xavi unleashes fresh blood for Germany clash

Xavi explained that selecting 26 players provides vital flexibility for a demanding international window featuring four fixtures in two weeks. Working with his complete backroom team, the manager wants to assess every player in a competitive environment.

The former Barcelona boss emphasized the importance of close contact during his initial weeks in charge.

"With a view to the schedule of four matches, a squad of 26 players offers us sufficient options and flexibility," Xavi stated. "At the same time, this group size allows us to work in a targeted manner and thoroughly assess all players. It is valuable to experience them up close and get to know them better."